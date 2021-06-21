UrduPoint.com
South Africa Beat West Indies By 158 Runs, Take Series 2-0

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 11:40 PM

South Africa beat West Indies by 158 runs, take series 2-0

GrosIslet, Saint Lucia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :South Africa defeated the West Indies by 158 runs after lunch on the fourth day of the second Test of the two-match series at the Daren Sammy cricket Ground in St Lucia on Monday.

The victory means the South Africans, for whom Keshav Maharaj took 5-36 including a hat-trick, take the series 2-0.

Scores: South Africa 298 and 174; West Indies 149 and 165

More Stories From Miscellaneous

