UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Southern African Bloc To Send Troops To Insurgency-hit Mozambique

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 11:20 PM

Southern African bloc to send troops to insurgency-hit Mozambique

Maputo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Countries in Southern Africa said Wednesday they had agreed to deploy forces to help quell a jihadist insurgency wreaking havoc in northern Mozambique over the past three years.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) approved the deployment of the "SADC Standby Force in support of Mozambique to combat of terrorism and acts of violent extremism in Cabo Delgado," the executive secretary Stergomena Tax said at the end of a one-day summit.

She gave no details of the strength of the force or how long it would be deployed.

A leaked SADC document earlier this year recommended sending around 3,000 soldiers to Cabo Delgado province, where insurgents have seized control of towns and villages, forcing hundreds of thousands to flee their homes.

President Filipe Nyusi, himself a former defence minister, had for long shied away from asking for foreign military intervention to fight the jihadists.

His government's poorly trained and under-resourced security forces have relied on private military companies.

In a speech Wednesday, Nyusi thanked his counterparts for the support to "eradicate terrorism and violent extremism" in Cabo Delgado.

The help will complement efforts of the Mozambican defence and security forces who "are selflessly dedicated to ensuring the sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the protection of the population".

- 'Eradicate terrorism' - Nyusi, who chaired the bloc for past 12 months before handing over to Malawi, had come under tremendous pressure from the SADC to deploy the force, said analyst Willem Els of the Pretoria-based Institute for Security Studies.

For the bloc, "...the situation in Mozambique is not only a local situation, it also evolved into a regional dilemma," he said.

Dino Mahtani, of the International Crisis Group, recently urged Nyusi to accept "measured" external intervention to avoid a "heavy deployment".

On Wednesday, he hailed the SADC decision as "an incremental step" in a long series of negotiations.

The violence has escalated in the gas-rich north of Mozambique since breaking out in late 2017 and there are fears it could spill over into neighbouring countries.

On March 24, Islamic State-linked militants launched coordinated attacks on the northern town of Palma, ransacking buildings and murdering residents as thousands fled into the surrounding forests.

The assault marked an intensification of violence and has driven around 800,000 people from their homes, according to the United Nations, and claimed the lives of more than 2,800 people -- half of them civilians.

The leaders of Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania and Zimbabwe attended the talks in Maputo, the other countries in the 16-member group sending ministers.

Related Topics

Africa Militants Defence Minister United Nations Maputo Palma Botswana Tanzania South Africa Zimbabwe Congo Malawi Mozambique March 2017 From Government

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attempting targeting of Southern Regi ..

32 minutes ago

Political dialogue only viable solution to Libyan ..

47 minutes ago

Being GoH at SIBF is highly significant for Spain: ..

1 hour ago

RTA Director meets new British Consul in Dubai

1 hour ago

UAE’s COVID-19 response based on continuous asse ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Emirati Genome ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.