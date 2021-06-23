Southern African bloc to send troops to insurgency-hit Mozambique

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Maputo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Countries in Southern Africa said Wednesday they had agreed to deploy forces to help quell a jihadist insurgency wreaking havoc in northern Mozambique over the past three years.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) approved the deployment of the "SADC Standby Force in support of Mozambique to combat of terrorism and acts of violent extremism in Cabo Delgado," the executive secretary Stergomena Tax said at the end of a one-day summit.

She gave no details of the strength of the force or how long it would be deployed.

A leaked SADC document earlier this year recommended sending around 3,000 soldiers to Cabo Delgado province, where insurgents have seized control of towns and villages, forcing hundreds of thousands to flee their homes.

President Filipe Nyusi, himself a former defence minister, had for long shied away from asking for foreign military intervention to fight the jihadists.

His government's poorly trained and under-resourced security forces have relied on private military companies.

In a speech Wednesday, Nyusi thanked his counterparts for the support to "eradicate terrorism and violent extremism" in Cabo Delgado.

The help will complement efforts of the Mozambican defence and security forces who "are selflessly dedicated to ensuring the sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the protection of the population".

- 'Eradicate terrorism' - Nyusi, who chaired the bloc for past 12 months before handing over to Malawi, had come under tremendous pressure from the SADC to deploy the force, said analyst Willem Els of the Pretoria-based Institute for Security Studies.

For the bloc, "...the situation in Mozambique is not only a local situation, it also evolved into a regional dilemma," he said.

Dino Mahtani, of the International Crisis Group, recently urged Nyusi to accept "measured" external intervention to avoid a "heavy deployment".

On Wednesday, he hailed the SADC decision as "an incremental step" in a long series of negotiations.

The violence has escalated in the gas-rich north of Mozambique since breaking out in late 2017 and there are fears it could spill over into neighbouring countries.

On March 24, Islamic State-linked militants launched coordinated attacks on the northern town of Palma, ransacking buildings and murdering residents as thousands fled into the surrounding forests.

The assault marked an intensification of violence and has driven around 800,000 people from their homes, according to the United Nations, and claimed the lives of more than 2,800 people -- half of them civilians.

The leaders of Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania and Zimbabwe attended the talks in Maputo, the other countries in the 16-member group sending ministers.