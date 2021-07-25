Spain imposes 10-day quarantine for arrivals from Argentina, Colombia, Bolivia and Namibia

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) --:The Spanish government confirmed on Sunday that travelers from Argentina, Colombia, Bolivia and Namibia will have to spend 10 days in quarantine following their arrival in Spain.

The decision was published in the Spanish Official State Bulletin (BOE), which said the measure will come into effect from July 27 as a result of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the four countries.

The 10-day quarantine may end earlier if the travelers get a negative COVID-19 test result on the seventh day after their arrival.

Argentina, Colombia, Bolivia and Namibia thus join a list of over 25 countries from outside the European Union that are considered to be high risk.

Travelers from these countries have to spend time in quarantine after arriving in Spain.

The Spanish Health Ministry said earlier this week that the ban on arrivals from Brazil and South Africa, which was imposed earlier in the year, will remain in place until at least Aug. 3.

On Friday, the ministry recorded 31,171 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths, while the country's 14-day COVID-19 incidence rose to 677 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.