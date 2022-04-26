UrduPoint.com

Spain's Andalusia Calls Regional Vote In Test For PM

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Spain's Andalusia calls regional vote in test for PM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The leader of Spain's most populous region, Andalusia, on Monday called a regional election for June 19 that could see far-right party Vox make gains and step further into the political mainstream.

The polls in the southern region will be a test for Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's minority government ahead of a national election expected at the end of next year.

The conservative Popular Party (PP) has governed Andalusia, a traditional stronghold of the Socialists, since January 2019 in a minority with the support of Vox and market-friendly party Ciudadanos.

The government's term expires in December but regional president Juanma Moreno said Andalusia needed a government with a fresh mandate to tackle soaring inflation and the economic impact of the Covid pandemic.

Andalusian law prohibits a regional election from being held in July and August, when many voters are on summer holidays.

Leaving the polls until autumn would not give a new administration enough time to approve a budget for 2023 that confronts the "difficult time we are living in," said Moreno.

"There is no time to lose," he added in a televised address.

Vox emerged as a kingmaker in Andalusia in the region's last polls in December 2018, taking a surprise 12 seats in the first electoral success for the far right since Spain returned to democracy in the late 1970s.

Surveys suggest the PP will win the most seats in the next election and could manage to form a majority in the 109-seat assembly if it forms a coalition with Vox.

The PP has 33.1 percent support, which would give it 44 seats, while Vox is on track to win 20 seats, according to a poll published Sunday in daily newspaper El Mundo.

That would give the two formations a total of 64 seats, nine more then needed for an absolute majority.

Vox was sworn in as part of a regional coalition government for the first time earlier this month in the central Castilla y Leon region just north of Madrid where it now governs with the PP.

Founded in 2014, Vox's platform includes a crackdown on immigration, restricting abortion and rolling back domestic violence laws.

Andalusia, home to 8.5 million people, has high unemployment and is one of the main arrival points in Spain for migrants crossing the Mediterranean.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Prime Minister Minority Democracy Budget Holidays Leon Madrid Spain January June July August December Sunday 2018 2019 From Government Million

Recent Stories

US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Part ..

US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Participate in Moscow - Russian Of ..

8 hours ago
 All political parties sit together to bring electo ..

All political parties sit together to bring electoral reforms: Javed Latif

8 hours ago
 Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tan ..

Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tanks to Ukraine - Reports

8 hours ago
 Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

8 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab reviews law & order situatio ..

Chief Minister Punjab reviews law & order situation, Ramazan package implementat ..

8 hours ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Mand ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Mandi Bahauddin

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.