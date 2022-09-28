Sri Lanka to raise age of persons considered children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

COLOMBO, Sept. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka's Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) to ensure gender equality has decided to propose amendments to the Children and Young Persons Ordinance to raise the age of a person acknowledged as a child from 16 to 18 years.

Sri Lanka has been considering increasing the age of a person considered as a child to reduce the exploitation of children.

This proposal is the result of a discussion spanning several years, the PSC said in a statement.

This will also prevent children from engaging in certain categories of work until they are 18 years of age