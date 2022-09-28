UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka To Raise Age Of Persons Considered Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Sri Lanka to raise age of persons considered children

COLOMBO, Sept. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka's Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) to ensure gender equality has decided to propose amendments to the Children and Young Persons Ordinance to raise the age of a person acknowledged as a child from 16 to 18 years.

Sri Lanka has been considering increasing the age of a person considered as a child to reduce the exploitation of children.

This proposal is the result of a discussion spanning several years, the PSC said in a statement.

This will also prevent children from engaging in certain categories of work until they are 18 years of age

Related Topics

Young From

Recent Stories

Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US ..

Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US cypher storms into social medi ..

12 minutes ago
 "I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran ..

"I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran Khan to leaked audio

40 minutes ago
 World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

1 hour ago
 Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minist ..

Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minister

1 hour ago
 Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.