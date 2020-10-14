UrduPoint.com
Tannehill's Titans Cool Off Red-hot Bills To Win Battle Of Unbeaten Teams

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 09:20 AM

Tannehill's Titans cool off red-hot Bills to win battle of unbeaten teams

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Ryan Tannehill threw for three touchdowns as the Tennessee Titans won the battle of unbeaten teams with a 42-16 victory over Buffalo in a rare Tuesday NFL contest that was rescheduled because of the coronavirus.

The short-handed Titans have four consecutive wins to start the season led by their stellar offence, and their 122 points over that span is the most in franchise history.

The game, between two of the top teams in the AFC, was originally slated to be played on Sunday but remained in jeopardy after two dozen people in the Tennessee organization tested positive for Covid-19 during the last 20 days.

It was the Titans' first game in 16 days after their Covid-19 outbreak postponed their week four home game against Pittsburgh.

Tannehill completed 21 of 28 passes for 195 yards and wideout AJ Brown returned from an injury to reel in seven catches for 82 yards and a touchdown in just the third Tuesday game in NFL history. Running back Derrick Henry rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

The Titans currently have seven players on the Covid-19 list, including defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, receivers Corey Davis and Adam Humphries, cornerback Kristian Fulton, linebacker Kamalei Correa, tight end MyCole Pruitt, and fullback Khari Blasingame.

Brown hadn't played since week one when he suffered a bone bruise on his knee. Brown made five catches for 39 yards in the Titans' season opener.

The Bills, who suffered their first defeat after getting off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2008, were unable to take advantage of the Titans' depleted roster in front of a sparse crowd of 8,400 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Organizers restricted the number of spectators in the stadium because of the coronavirus pandemic which has so far killed over 219,000 Americans.

Third year quarterback Josh Allen completed 26-of-41 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns but he also had a pair of interceptions.

But the Bills had injury problems of their own and were missing star linebacker Matt Milano, who is out with a pectoral injury.

