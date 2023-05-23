The disappearance of Madeleine McCann

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Here are the main developments in the case of Madeleine McCann, the British toddler who disappeared 16 years ago in Portugal, where police on Tuesday launched a new search for her.

- May 2007: disappears in Portugal - On May 3, 2007, Madeleine, or Maddie as her parents called her, vanishes from the Praia da Luz resort in the Algarve, southern Portugal.

She was sleeping with her twin two-year-old siblings in the family's holiday apartment while her parents dined with friends in a tapas bar just metres away.

The parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, both doctors, say they found the bedroom window open on their return.

Suspicion falls on international paedophile rings.

Two days later, the neighbouring apartments, gardens and beaches are searched.

On May 16, the parents, frustrated at what they see as slow progress in the case, launch a media campaign to help find their daughter and a fund to help themselves pay for private detectives.