Three Months Acting Course From Nov 2

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 12:40 PM

Three months acting course from Nov 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Rung school of Music and Arts will hold three months long acting course titled as "The Acting Class" to provide the students with practical experience about acting and enable them to understand and perform various roles from November 2.

In collaboration with Art Group, Theater Wallay the acting classes would focus on the whole process of developing a play from the scratch.

It will be a three months course that will cover all aspects of a theater performance, an organizer told on Tuesday.

He said that students will be presented with a detailed and unique study plan, culminating in a live performance as well as the opportunity to perform in a well publicized web-series.

The course will be conducted in a large open air space, following social distancing and other protocols, along with additional Online Classes if required.

The course is designed specifically for furthering career, life and creative potential and this experience will help the students in their development in the area of their choice of a creative career on stage, screen or television.

He said that they will receive specialist training in voice, movement emotive skills adding that this course will equip the students with the skills they would need to become a professional actor.

It will include studying various schools of acting and discuss the challenges of understanding a character and portraying it in more than one way.

Difference between stage, tv and screen acting will also be underlined with theoretical and practical assignments, he said.

The participants will also be asked to go out and choose characters which they will then portray before the class. In addition, this course will help the students in gaining confidence in performing in front of a live audience, he said.

By the end of this course, the students will have gained a good understanding of acting as an art, a medium and a career. They will be able to act as well as direct actors for Film/Television/Online projects. An additional benefit will be understanding of the experience about acting and enable them to understand and perform various roles, he stated.

