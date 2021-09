Tokyo, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower on Thursday, snapping its eight-day winning streak, as investors cashed in on recent rapid gains.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.57 percent, or 173.02 points, to 30,008.19, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.71 percent, or 14.68 points, to 2,064.93.