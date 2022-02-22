UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Stocks Close Lower Amid Ukraine Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Tokyo stocks close lower amid Ukraine crisis

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :TOKYO, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed lower Tuesday, extending their losses for a fourth day, as investor sentiment was soured amid the Ukraine crisis.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 461.26 points, or 1.71 percent, from Monday to finish at 26,449.61, marking its lowest closing level since Jan. 27.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 29.60 points, or 1.55 percent, to close at 1,881.

08.

By the close of play, rubber product, and insurance issues comprised those that declined the most, while issues that fell outpaced those that rose by 1,815 to 290, on the First Section, while 77 ended the day unchanged.

Energy and related issues lost ground on rising prices and rubber-oriented products took a particularly hard hit.

Bridgestone skidded down 3.6 percent, while Toyo Tire fell 2.4 percent. Yokohama Rubber, meanwhile, ended the day 4.0 percent lower.

Related Topics

Ukraine Yokohama Tokyo Tokyo Stock Exchange Stocks All From

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

2 minutes ago
 Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, s ..

Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, says Zaira Wasim

44 minutes ago
 Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

54 minutes ago
 Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

1 hour ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

2 hours ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>