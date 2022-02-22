Tokyo stocks close lower amid Ukraine crisis

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :TOKYO, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed lower Tuesday, extending their losses for a fourth day, as investor sentiment was soured amid the Ukraine crisis.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 461.26 points, or 1.71 percent, from Monday to finish at 26,449.61, marking its lowest closing level since Jan. 27.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, lost 29.60 points, or 1.55 percent, to close at 1,881.

By the close of play, rubber product, and insurance issues comprised those that declined the most, while issues that fell outpaced those that rose by 1,815 to 290, on the First Section, while 77 ended the day unchanged.

Energy and related issues lost ground on rising prices and rubber-oriented products took a particularly hard hit.

Bridgestone skidded down 3.6 percent, while Toyo Tire fell 2.4 percent. Yokohama Rubber, meanwhile, ended the day 4.0 percent lower.