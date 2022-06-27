Torrential rains in China heavily affect thousands in Multiple regions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The normal life of thousands of people in China's 12 regions has been badly affected by torrential rains in the country.

Heavy rains are expected to continue until Tuesday evening, China's National Meteorological Center warned on Monday, adding that it comes ahead of the normal monsoon season in the country, which begins next month.

The weather body said in a statement quoted by local daily Global Times that rains have hit 12 regions, including southwestern Chongqing, Sichuan, and Guizhou; northern Inner Mongolia; northeastern Liaoning and Jilin; eastern Shandong, Jiangsu, and Anhui; and central Henan, Hubei, and Huan.

The report said the incessant showers "affected more than 60,000 people in the southwestern province of Sichuan where more than 42,000 people have already been evacuated" as of Monday morning.

While continuous rainfall has resulted in water logging and flooding in low-lying areas, mostly hitting southern China, it has triggered calls from top officials for emergency response and relief efforts.

Last week, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang directed authorities across the country to "step up flood control measures and disaster relief efforts." "Floodwaters engulfed homes, fields and roads in southern China as the region was battered by the heaviest rainfall recorded in the area in 61 years," according to an analysis by daily South China Morning Post.

Several people were reported dead last week after their homes were washed away by gushing waters. In his daily news briefing, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian Monday thanked the Cambodian king and queen for "donating to help people affected by flooding in southern China.""It showed the profound friendship between the Cambodian royal family and Chinese people," Zhao said.