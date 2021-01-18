UrduPoint.com
Trippier's 10-week Ban Confirmed By FIFA

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Kieran Trippier's 10-week ban for breaching betting rules has been upheld, after FIFA said on Monday the suspension applies worldwide.

Trippier's suspension from the English Football Association had been temporarily put on hold pending an appeal from Atletico Madrid, which FIFA has dismissed.

It means Trippier will be banned until February 28 and is due to miss eight La Liga fixtures, as well as Atletico's first leg at home to Chelsea in the Champions League last 16.

"The FIFA Appeal Committee has dismissed the appeal lodged by the club Atletico Madrid in a case concerning the player Kieran Trippier," read a FIFA statement on Monday.

"As a consequence, the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee passed on 23 December 2020 is confirmed, extending sanctions imposed on the player by the English FA to have worldwide effect."

