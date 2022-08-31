UrduPoint.com

Türkiye's Economy Grows 7.6 Pct In Q2

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ANKARA, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) --:Türkiye's economy grew by 7.6 percent year on year in the second quarter, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced Wednesday.

The country's GDP at current prices increased by 114.6 percent to 3.4 trillion Turkish liras (219.3 billion U.S. Dollars) in the April-June period, according to the data.

"Half of the growth stemmed from exports of goods and services," Trade Minister Mehmet Mus tweeted.

Household consumption surged by 22.

5 percent compared with the same period last year, while the gross fixed capital formation increased 4.7 percent, and the government consumption spending 2.3 percent.

The annual sectoral growth was 7.8 percent in industry and 18.1 percent in services in this period, but construction decreased 10.9 percent, and agriculture, forestry and fishing by 2.9 percent.

With this growth, Türkiye became the second fastest growing economy in the G20 after Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Exports Agriculture Same Mus Saudi Arabia From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

40 minutes ago
 Contempt case: Imran Khan directed to submit reply ..

Contempt case: Imran Khan directed to submit reply till Sept 7

55 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matche ..

Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matches

2 hours ago
 US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

3 hours ago
 US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupe ..

US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupee

3 hours ago
 To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspirac ..

To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspiracy against the country.Khawaja ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.