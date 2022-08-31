ANKARA, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) --:Türkiye's economy grew by 7.6 percent year on year in the second quarter, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced Wednesday.

The country's GDP at current prices increased by 114.6 percent to 3.4 trillion Turkish liras (219.3 billion U.S. Dollars) in the April-June period, according to the data.

"Half of the growth stemmed from exports of goods and services," Trade Minister Mehmet Mus tweeted.

Household consumption surged by 22.

5 percent compared with the same period last year, while the gross fixed capital formation increased 4.7 percent, and the government consumption spending 2.3 percent.

The annual sectoral growth was 7.8 percent in industry and 18.1 percent in services in this period, but construction decreased 10.9 percent, and agriculture, forestry and fishing by 2.9 percent.

With this growth, Türkiye became the second fastest growing economy in the G20 after Saudi Arabia.