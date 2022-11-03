UrduPoint.com

Troops Deployed In Ecuador After Spate Of Organized Crime Attacks

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Troops deployed in Ecuador after spate of organized crime attacks

Guayaquil, Ecuador, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Police and soldiers on Wednesday patrolled the terror-stricken streets of two Ecuadoran cities after a spate of attacks blamed on organized crime groups waging a deadly drug war.

Two inmates were killed and six wounded in clashes inside the Guayas 1 prison, the SNAI prison authority said.

Following a wave of strikes Tuesday in which five police officers were killed, a state of emergency and nightly curfew has taken effect in the western provinces of Guayas and Esmeraldas.

A civilian who suffered a gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday died of the injuries the next day, health officials said, bringing the death toll from the attacks to eight.

Two police officials were also injured. ," Defense minister Luis Lara said.

Related Topics

Injured Police Died Esmeraldas From Sana Industries Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd November 2022

3 hours ago
 Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthen ..

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthening rupee against dollar: Sheh ..

12 hours ago
 Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crash ..

Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crashes out

12 hours ago
 UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostili ..

UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostilities in Ethiopia - Spokesperso ..

12 hours ago
 Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Militar ..

Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Military Unit Near Kosovo

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.