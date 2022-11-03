Troops deployed in Ecuador after spate of organized crime attacks

Guayaquil, Ecuador, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Police and soldiers on Wednesday patrolled the terror-stricken streets of two Ecuadoran cities after a spate of attacks blamed on organized crime groups waging a deadly drug war.

Two inmates were killed and six wounded in clashes inside the Guayas 1 prison, the SNAI prison authority said.

Following a wave of strikes Tuesday in which five police officers were killed, a state of emergency and nightly curfew has taken effect in the western provinces of Guayas and Esmeraldas.

A civilian who suffered a gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday died of the injuries the next day, health officials said, bringing the death toll from the attacks to eight.

Two police officials were also injured. ," Defense minister Luis Lara said.