Trump authorizes release of oil from US reserves after Saudi attack

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he has authorized the release of oil from US strategic reserves after drone attacks cut Saudi Arabia's crude production by half.

"Based on the attack on Saudi Arabia, which may have an impact on oil prices, I have authorized the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, if needed, in a to-be-determined amount," Trump tweeted.