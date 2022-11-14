UrduPoint.com

Tunisia's Khazri And Msakni To Lead World Cup Squad

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri named his World Cup squad on Monday, with attackers Wahbi Khazri and Youssef Msakni leading the charge to reach the knock-out stages for the first time.

The North African nation, which is preparing for its sixth ever World Cup, will face France, Denmark and Australia in Group D.

The 26-strong squad, named in a statement by the Tunisia Football Federation (FTF), features two stars of France's Ligue 1 -- Khazri of Montpellier and Montassar Talbi of FC Lorient -- as well as Ali Abdi of Ligue 2's Caen.

Two other Ligue 1 players, Saif-Eddine Khaoui of Clermont and Yoann Touzghar of AC Ajaccio, have been dropped.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Aymen Dahmen (Club Sportif Sfaxien), Mouez Hassan (Club Africain), Bechir Ben Said (US Monastir), Aymen Mathlouthi (Etoile du Sahel).

Defenders: Ali Abdi (Caen/FRA), Mohamed Drager (FC Luzern/SUI), Ali Maaloul (Al-Ahly/EGY), Wajdi Kechrida (Atromitos/GRE), Nader Ghandri (Club Africain), Yassine Meriah (Esperance), Bilel Ifa (Kuwait FC/KUW), Dylan Bronn (Salernitana/ITA), Montassar Talbi (Lorient/FRA).

Midfielders: Ellyes Skhiri (FC Cologne/GER), Ghaylen Chaalali (Esperance), Aissa Laidouni (Ferencvaros/HUN), Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Esperance), Ferjani Sassi (Al-Duhail/QAT), Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham/ENG).

Forwards: Youssef Msakni (Al-Arabi SC/QAT), Seifeddine Jaziri (Zamalek/EGY), Naim Sliti (Ettifaq/KSA), Issam Jebali (Odense Boldklub/DEN), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Kuwait SC/KUW), Anis Ben Slimane (Brondby/DEN), Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier/FRA).

