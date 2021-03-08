UrduPoint.com
Turkey Arrests Man For Beating Ex-wife On Street

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

Turkey arrests man for beating ex-wife on street

Istanbul, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :A man was arrested in Turkey on Sunday after a video on social media purportedly showing him beating his ex-wife on a street sparked outrage, state media reported.

The suspect was ordered detained by a court in the Black Sea province of Samsun on charges of "intentional attempted murder", the official news agency Anadolu said.

The video, which went viral on social media, shows the man beating up his 24-year-old ex-wife in front of their five-year-old child as residents called on him to stop.

The assault -- which came shortly before International Women's Day -- sparked condemnation on social media, with users calling on the authorities not to let him go unpunished.

The woman, known only by her initials E.M., was taken to hospital with bruises on her face and head but doctors said she was in good health, the news agency said.

In a statement to prosectors, the suspect named as Ibrahim Zarap said he felt "remorse," according to Anadolu.

He claimed his ex-wife had threatened not to allow him further contact with their child.

"I was shocked and I didn't know what I was doing," he said.

