UK Records Another 42,848 Corona-virus Cases

Sun 05th December 2021

LONDON, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Britain registered 42,848 new COVID-19 infections bringing the total number of corona-virus cases in the country to 10,421,104, according to official figures released Saturday.

The country also reported a further 127 corona-virus-related deaths. The total number of corona-virus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 145,551, with 7,373 COVID-19 patients still in hospital.

The latest data came as the UK Health Security Agency issued an update on booster vaccines. As of Friday, more than 19 million third jabs have been administered nationwide.

The British government has promised to offer all over-18s a booster vaccine by the end of January.

Meanwhile, general practitioners (GP) have been given permission to postpone health checks for over-75s and new patients to allow them to focus on the ramped up booster vaccine roll-out.

Checks can be deferred until the end of March next year and doctors will also be able to reduce or halt minor surgeries until then without financial penalty.

More than 88 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 80 percent have received both doses, according to the latest figures. More than 34 percent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a corona-virus vaccine.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out corona-virus vaccines.

