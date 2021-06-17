UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Records Highest Number Of COVID Cases Since February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 11:40 AM

UK records highest number of COVID cases since February

LONDON, 17 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :- The UK registered more than 9,000 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, its highest total since February.

Government data showed the UK recorded 9,055 new infections, the highest figure since Feb. 25, when 9,985 cases were reported.

Wednesday's figure brings the country's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to over 4.5 million. There were also nine further deaths, taking the death toll to 127,926.

Over 42 million people have received their first dose of vaccine and over 30 million their second dose.

By the end of this week, all those over 18 will be able to book their vaccination appointments.

Also on Wednesday, lawmakers voted to extend current coronavirus lockdown restrictions until July 19 after the prime minister announced Monday that the earlier proposed date of June 21 had to be pushed back four weeks due to rising cases of the Delta variant.

After a debate in the House of Commons, MPs backed the move by 461 votes to 60.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed that vaccinations for care home staff will be made mandatory and that the government is looking into doing the same for workers in the National Health Service.

Hancock dominated the news in the UK today due to Dominic Cummings, the former top adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, releasing damning texts sent to him about Hancock from Johnson.

Cummings left 10 Downing Street earlier this year after falling out with Johnson and has since condemned the government's handling of the pandemic, singling out Hancock for particularly harsh criticism.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Same Hancock United Kingdom February June July All From Government Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pay for Your Honda Car Instantly with HBL Mobile!

1 minute ago

For the patriot, the state is above than personal ..

9 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims 46 more lives during last 24 hours ..

19 minutes ago

OPPO partners with Daraz for the Mobile Week to Br ..

30 minutes ago

Infinix HOT 10S with MediaTek Helio G85 will be av ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Declaration Of The 2Nd Oic Summit On Sci ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.