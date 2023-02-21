Ukraine war hands Poland new international role

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Weakened on the international arena since its nationalist government came to power in 2015, Poland's image has been transformed over the past year by its leading role in the coalition supporting Ukraine.

When Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine on February 24, 2022, neighbouring Poland opened its border to the millions of Ukrainians fleeing their country and ordinary Poles lined up to welcome refugees in their homes.

Like the Baltic states, Poland quickly became a key advocate of Ukraine's cause within the EU and NATO and has sent large amounts of arms and become the main transit country for international aid.

"This war has shown that Poland is an indispensable country without which assistance to Ukraine would be much more difficult, if not impossible," Marek Belka, a former prime minister, told TOK FM radio.

"We have gained in importance," he said.

Poland has also stepped up its own arms purchases, with its military budget this year rising to more than four percent of gross domestic product.