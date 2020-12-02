UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Urges Help For Virus-stranded Ship Crews

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 08:40 AM

UN urges help for virus-stranded ship crews

United Nations, United States, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Seafarers should be classified as "key workers", UN nations urged Tuesday, with the hope that could help clear a way home for some 400,000 of them stuck at sea due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A resolution adopted by 193 nations "urges member states to designate seafarers and other marine personnel as key workers." It calls on governments to allow "stranded seafarers to be repatriated and others to join ships" under safe Covid-19 protocols.

The International Chamber of Shipping, based in London and representing 80 percent of the merchant fleet, welcomed the resolution.

"This is a significant step in recognizing the crucial role that 2,000,000 sailors play in transporting food, medicine, energy supplies and other essential raw materials across the globe amidst the height of a global pandemic," it said in a statement.

The maritime industry also hopes the qualification will allow seafarers to be among priority groups to benefit from future vaccines against the virus.

In June, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned over the situation of seafarers stranded without the possibility of being relieved because of travel restrictions imposed by dozens of countries fearing infections.

Sea transport represents more than 80 percent of trade and is crucial for the transport of drugs, food and critical supplies in the fight against the pandemic, he said at the time.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Drugs London Chamber June From Industry

Recent Stories

Uruguay May Purchase Russian Vaccine Against COVID ..

8 hours ago

Green Transition to Profoundly Affect Intertwined ..

8 hours ago

Which Americans will get the Covid vaccine first?

8 hours ago

Moscow says call to leave Moldovan breakaway regio ..

8 hours ago

Opposition reluctant to hold talks with ruling par ..

8 hours ago

PESCO transmission system up-gradation plan in fin ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.