UNESCO Launches Projects To Boost Literacy Skills In South Sudan

Published March 11, 2022

JUBA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and South Sudan's Ministry of General Education on Friday, launched a project to strengthen technical, vocational education and training programs in the country.

The four-year project, aimed at empowering youth, women, teachers and returnees will be implemented by nine line ministries in collaboration with the country's general education ministry.

Hubert Gijzen, UNESCO's East Africa regional representative, said that the reconstruction of a nation starts with the capacity building of man power followed by the development.

"Skills are vital for poverty reduction, for private sector development, job creation and self-employment in particular for new generation. Skills are essential in the achievement of the sustainable development goals," Gijzen said during the launching ceremony in Juba.

He urged South Sudan to adopt a policy integrating literacy into all Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVECT) targeting young people.

"Now is the time to build local capacities to expedite sustainable development in the country," he said. "This project will reach out to 45,000 people including 13,000 youths of which 60 percent will be women and girls," he added.

