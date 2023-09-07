US Open roasts players as Medvedev, Sabalenka advance

New York, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Daniil Medvedev overcame roasting temperatures to battle into the US Open semi-finals on Wednesday as Aryna Sabalenka delivered a sizzling display to reach the last four.

Third seed Medvedev said the furnace-like conditions had put player safety at risk during his 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Russian compatriot Andrey Rublev.

New York has been sweltering in a heatwave this week, with high humidity and temperatures at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday hitting 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit).

Tournament organisers confirmed that extreme heat measures were in effect for Medvedev and Rublev's quarter-final -- but the Russian was clearly unimpressed.

At one point during the third set, the 2021 US Open champion muttered to a nearby tv camera "one player is going to die and they're going to see" as he grabbed a towel.

"The conditions were brutal. The only good thing is that both players suffer, so it's tough for both of us," Medvedev said after his victory in 2hr 48min.

"At the end of the first set I kind of couldn't see the ball anymore. I kind of just played with sensations." Both Medvedev and Rublev attempted to cool down during changeovers by wrapping towels packed with ice around them, while Medvedev could be seen puffing from an inhaler.

The US Open's extreme heat policy as it applies to the men's draw allows male players to leave the court for a period of 10 minutes after the third set.

Medvedev said he had planned to dash from the court to take a cold shower in the changing room if the match had gone to a fourth set, before he wrapped up victory in the third.

"I just thought I don't care, I'm just going to do it, but I didn't need to, so I am going to do it now," said Medvedev, who will face either defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or German 12th seed Alexander Zverev in the last four on Friday.