Open Menu

US Open Roasts Players As Medvedev, Sabalenka Advance

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2023 | 08:20 AM

US Open roasts players as Medvedev, Sabalenka advance

New York, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Daniil Medvedev overcame roasting temperatures to battle into the US Open semi-finals on Wednesday as Aryna Sabalenka delivered a sizzling display to reach the last four.

Third seed Medvedev said the furnace-like conditions had put player safety at risk during his 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Russian compatriot Andrey Rublev.

New York has been sweltering in a heatwave this week, with high humidity and temperatures at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday hitting 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit).

Tournament organisers confirmed that extreme heat measures were in effect for Medvedev and Rublev's quarter-final -- but the Russian was clearly unimpressed.

At one point during the third set, the 2021 US Open champion muttered to a nearby tv camera "one player is going to die and they're going to see" as he grabbed a towel.

"The conditions were brutal. The only good thing is that both players suffer, so it's tough for both of us," Medvedev said after his victory in 2hr 48min.

"At the end of the first set I kind of couldn't see the ball anymore. I kind of just played with sensations." Both Medvedev and Rublev attempted to cool down during changeovers by wrapping towels packed with ice around them, while Medvedev could be seen puffing from an inhaler.

The US Open's extreme heat policy as it applies to the men's draw allows male players to leave the court for a period of 10 minutes after the third set.

Medvedev said he had planned to dash from the court to take a cold shower in the changing room if the match had gone to a fourth set, before he wrapped up victory in the third.

"I just thought I don't care, I'm just going to do it, but I didn't need to, so I am going to do it now," said Medvedev, who will face either defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or German 12th seed Alexander Zverev in the last four on Friday.

Related Topics

Russia German Male York TV From Court US Open

Recent Stories

Sept.6, a milestone in Pakistan's history of quic ..

Sept.6, a milestone in Pakistan's history of quick defence: Azad Jammu Kashmir ..

9 hours ago
 Toll from Bulgaria flooding rises to four

Toll from Bulgaria flooding rises to four

9 hours ago
 Spain's Herrada snatches Vuelta stage 11 victory

Spain's Herrada snatches Vuelta stage 11 victory

9 hours ago
 Bilawal condoles target-killing of two party offic ..

Bilawal condoles target-killing of two party office-bearers in Karachi

9 hours ago
 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

9 hours ago
 ICCI pays tribute to martyrs, veterans of 1965 war ..

ICCI pays tribute to martyrs, veterans of 1965 war on Defence Day

9 hours ago
US Embassy joins in celebrating 'pitch competition ..

US Embassy joins in celebrating 'pitch competition' winners

9 hours ago
 Fellowship on combating GBV, child marriages launc ..

Fellowship on combating GBV, child marriages launched

9 hours ago
 Senator for stern action against sugar mafia

Senator for stern action against sugar mafia

9 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti condoles Abdullah Sumbal's death

Sarfraz Bugti condoles Abdullah Sumbal's death

9 hours ago
 Ajman Tourism organises 3rd edition of Ajman Phila ..

Ajman Tourism organises 3rd edition of Ajman Philatelic &amp; Numismatic Exhibit ..

10 hours ago
 Minister George vows to protect rights of religiou ..

Minister George vows to protect rights of religious minorities

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous