US-Pakistan Relations On 'positive Trajectory': Amb Asad Khan

Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:30 PM



NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan is working towards building an enduring partnership with the U.S. across all spheres including education, innovation agriculture and energy, Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan said in Houston, Texas, over the weekend, according to a Pakistani embassy press release.

He was speaking at the 10th Annual Retreat of the American Pakistan Foundation (APF) – a leading community organization working to empower the diaspora and strengthen Pak-U.S. relations.

In his remarks, Ambassador Khan lauded the contributions of the Foundation, particularly its Chairman, Riaz Siddiqui and President, Ms. Shamila Chaudhary on bringing together the community from all over the U.S. and harnessing the potential of the youth.

He also spoke about Pakistan's improving economy as well as the security situation in the country and briefed the gathering on the current state of Pakistan-U.S. bilateral ties and the regional political situation, the press release said.

The Ambassador highlighted the "positive trajectory" of the relationship which had brought about three summit-level meetings between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan since July 2019. He thanked the community for their support to the oppressed people of Pakistan and condemning India's barbaric actions occupied Jammu & Kashmir, particularly in U.S. Congress.

Among his other engagements during his two-day official visit to Houston, the Ambassador attended an event honouring the achievements and contributions of prominent Pakistani-American Syed Javed Anwar, an entrepreneur and a successful businessman.

He also met a delegation of the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), prominent members of the Pakistani community, and had media interactions with The Houston Chronicle as well as Pakistani channels.

Consul General Abrar Hashmi and members of the Pakistani Consulate General, Houston, assisted the Ambassador during his engagements.

