UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Will Test People With Flu Symptoms For Novel Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 11:50 PM

US will test people with flu symptoms for novel coronavirus

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The US will begin testing people identified by local health authorities as having flu-like symptoms for the novel coronavirus, a senior official said Friday, a significant expansion of the government's response to the epidemic.

"CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has begun working with five public health labs across the US to tap into their ability to conduct community based influenza surveillance, so that we can begin testing people with flu-like symptoms for novel coronavirus," said Nancy Messonnier, a senior CDC official.

The testing will initially be carried out by labs in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago and New York, but more sites are planned.

The announcement came as the number of confirmed US cases rose to 15, and about 600 people remained quarantined.

There have been almost 1,400 deaths -- all but three in China, where the pathogen originated and where nearly 64,000 people have fallen ill.

The US has enacted a temporary travel ban on foreign nationals who have recently visited China, and quarantine measures for its own citizens returning from the province at its epicenter.

Messonnier added that those suspected of being exposed to the virus required repeated testing over a 14-day period, in case an early test returned a false negative.

Related Topics

China San Francisco Los Angeles Nancy Seattle Chicago New York Influenza All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Countries Affected by CIA Spyware Scandal Should S ..

10 minutes ago

WHO defends China after US criticism over outbreak ..

10 minutes ago

World champion Hamilton says Verstappen comments ' ..

10 minutes ago

US, Ukrainian Security Officials Discuss Boosting ..

10 minutes ago

First coronavirus case in Africa: Egypt health min ..

15 minutes ago

Fifteen children killed in Haiti orphanage fire

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.