Los Angeles, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The United States has scrapped plans to play matches in next month's international window due to Covid-19, the US Soccer Federation said Tuesday.

US national team general manager Brian McBride said the team still hoped to play fixtures in the November FIFA window.

"After extensive conversations about holding a Men's National Team camp in October, we ultimately determined the unique challenges created by Covid-19 as it relates to hosting international opponents and getting our players together wouldn't allow us to move forward," McBride said.

"We appreciate the incredible amount of work our staff did and the discussions we had with Major League Soccer to try and address concerns and find solutions.

While we won't have the team together in this upcoming window, we are making considerable progress for November." The United States has not played since a friendly against Costa Rica on February 1. Friendlies against the Netherlands and Wales were postponed in March while June's CONCACAF Nations League and World Cup qualifiers in September also fell by the wayside.

The international fixture disruption comes ahead of a hectic year for the US national team in 2021, with the rescheduled CONCACAF Nations League set for March ahead of the Gold Cup from July 10-August 1.

The final qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup then gets under way in September.