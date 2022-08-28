Vietnam reports 2,197 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) --:Vietnam recorded 2,197 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down by 1,149 from Friday, according to its Ministry of Health.

All the new cases were locally transmitted, said the health ministry.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 11,401,597.

The country reported a new death from the pandemic in the northern Ninh Binh province on Saturday, bringing the total fatalities to 43,111.

As of Saturday, 161 severe cases were in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 10,140,204 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 89 percent of the total infections, have recovered.

Nearly 255.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including roughly 218.3 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.