UrduPoint.com

Vietnam's GDP Expands By 8,02% In 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Vietnam's GDP Expands by 8,02% in 2022

Hanoi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Vietnam's GDP growth reaches 8.02% this year, a record high in the 2011-2022 period as the economy is recovering strongly, General Director of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong told a press conference in Hanoi on December 29, according to Vietnam news Agency (VNA).

The agro-forestry-fishery sector expanded by 3.36%, contributing 5.11% to the total added value of the whole economy. The industry-construction sector grew by 7.78%, contributing 38.24% while the service industry rose by 9.99%, making a 56.55% contribution to the economy.

About the economic structure 2022, the agro-forestry-fishery sector accounted for a proportion of 11.

88%, industry and construction 38.26%, services 41.33% and product taxes, exclusive of product subsidies, 8.53%.

With an annual growth of 7.18%, final consumption contributed to 49.32% of the general growth. Asset accumulation rose by 5.75%, contributing 22.59%, while trade in exports, imports and services adding 28.09%.

GDP per capita was estimated at 95.6 million VND (4,110 USD), up 393 USD from 2021 while labour productivity was at 188.1 million VND (8,083 USD)/labourer, marking a year-on-year rise of 622 USD year on year.

Related Topics

Exports Hanoi Vietnam United States Dollars Vietnamese Dong December From Industry Million Labour

Recent Stories

ADJD discusses legislative developments in Evidenc ..

ADJD discusses legislative developments in Evidence Law in civil and commercial ..

12 minutes ago
 UAE leadership believes in adopting advanced techn ..

UAE leadership believes in adopting advanced technology to explore futuristic ap ..

12 minutes ago
 "Poor editing job," Zulfi Bukhari rejects latest a ..

"Poor editing job," Zulfi Bukhari rejects latest audio leak

1 hour ago
 PTI leaders meet NA Speaker to discuss resignation ..

PTI leaders meet NA Speaker to discuss resignation issue

2 hours ago
 Shehbaz, Kaira discuss country's overall political ..

Shehbaz, Kaira discuss country's overall political situation

2 hours ago
 Creation of “UN Loss & Damage Fund” is big ach ..

Creation of “UN Loss & Damage Fund” is big achievement: Bilawal

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.