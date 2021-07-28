UrduPoint.com
Von Bredow-Werndl Ends Dujardin's Olympic Dressage Reign

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Jessica von Bredow-Werndl of Germany was crowned Olympic dressage individual champion on Wednesday, ending British star Charlotte Dujardin's nine-year reign.

The 35-year-old posted a score of 91.732 percent after a sublime performance on TSF Dalera to add the gold to her team title on Tuesday.

Her compatriot Isabell Werth took silver (89.657 percent) to extend her record haul of equestrian Olympic medals to 12.

Dujardin -- who won at London 2012 and Rio 2016 -- may have lost her title but her face was wreathed in smiles as she took bronze on the inexperienced Gio with a score of 88.354 percent.

The 36-year-old's second bronze of the Games sees her move onto six career Olympic medals -- the most by any British female athlete.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

