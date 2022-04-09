Will Smith banned from Oscars ceremonies for 10 years

Los Angeles, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Will Smith was banned on Friday from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years, two weeks after the actor stunned the world by storming on stage mid-ceremony to slap the comedian Chris Rock.

Smith is also not permitted to attend any other events held by the academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over the next decade.

The Board's decision as set out in a letter from Academy chiefs did not revoke the best actor award Smith won last month for "King Richard," nor did it mention any ban on future Oscar nominations.

"The board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards," wrote president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson.