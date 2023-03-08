UrduPoint.com

Women March As Rights Under Threat Across The Globe

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Women march as rights under threat across the globe

Madrid, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Women were beginning to hit the streets en masse across the globe on Wednesday to defend rights that are coming under increasing attack.

To mark International Women's Day, capitals across the world are hosting marches, rallies and demonstrations, including Madrid, where broad tree-lined boulevards are regularly packed with a sea of purple, a colour often associated with women's rights.

Marches took place on Wednesday in Thailand and Indonesia, where a few dozen women gathered in front of the country's parliament to urge lawmakers to pass a long-awaited bill to protect domestic workers and some chanted "long live Indonesian women".

Global progress on women's rights is "vanishing before our eyes," UN chief Antonio Guterres warned on Monday, saying gender equality would take another three centuries to achieve.

"Women's rights are being abused, threatened, and violated around the world," he added, pointing to Afghanistan, where "women and girls have been erased from public life".

Afghan universities reopened on Monday after a winter break, but only men returned to classes with the Taliban authorities' ban on women in higher education still in force some 18 months after they seized power.

On the eve of International Women's Day, the European Union imposed sanctions on individuals and entities deemed to be responsible for violence and rights abuses against women.

The Taliban's higher education minister Neda Mohammad Nadeem was sanctioned for depriving women from university learning.

The sanctions also targeted officials from five other countries -- Iran, Russia, South Sudan, Myanmar and Syria.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan World Thailand United Nations Syria Iran Education Russia Parliament Threatened European Union Progress Madrid Indonesia Myanmar Sudan Mohammad Nadeem Women From

Recent Stories

Govt will take provinces on board regarding digita ..

Govt will take provinces on board regarding digital census: Ahsan

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in ..

Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in New York today

7 minutes ago
 Int’l Women's Day: President, PM emphasize need ..

Int’l Women's Day: President, PM emphasize need to empower women for developme ..

15 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates new Qatari PM on ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates new Qatari PM on his appointment

38 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Bad ..

UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.