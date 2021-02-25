Yellen urges G20 to 'go big' with pandemic stimulus

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday called on G20 governments to continue to provide substantial support for their economies to recover from the pandemic crisis.

"We must continue to provide economic support to our citizens, creating a bridge to the end of the pandemic," Yellen said in a letter to finance officials meeting virtually.

"I urge G20 countries to continue to take significant fiscal and financial policy actions and avoid withdrawing support too early. If there was ever a time to go big, this is the moment."