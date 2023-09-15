Yemen rebels seek to overcome 'challenges' in Saudi war talks

Riyadh, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Yemen Huthi rebels said they hoped to overcome "challenges" on Friday as they head into unprecedented talks in Saudi Arabia aimed at ending their devastating eight-year war.

The delegation of Huthis, close to Tehran, flew in late on Thursday for their first public visit since the coalition launched a military intervention in Yemen in 2015.

Their visit, five months after hosting a Saudi team in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, is the latest hopeful sign for a war that has created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

"We hope that a serious discussion will take place in the interest of both peoples and that the challenges will be overcome," senior political leader Mohamed Ali al-Huthi posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, early on Friday.

"Dialogue can only take place with the... coalition, considering that the decision... of the siege and stopping it is in its hands."Yemen was plunged into conflict when the Huthis took control of the capital Sanaa in September 2014, ousting the internationally recognised government and prompting the coalition to launch their offensive the following March.