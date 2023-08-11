Open Menu

Yinchuan-Dubai Direct Flights To Resume In August

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Yinchuan-Dubai direct flights to resume in August

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :A direct flight route linking Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, and Dubai will resume on Aug. 27, according to the China West Airport Group.

This is the first international long-haul route to be resumed at the Yinchuan Hedong International Airport after China optimized its COVID-19 response measures.

Operated by Sichuan Airlines, the air service will run once a week on Sundays.

The outbound flight will leave Yinchuan at 11:40 a.m. Beijing time and arrive in Dubai at 3:55 p.m. local time. The return flight will depart Dubai at 6:00 p.m. local time and arrive in Yinchuan at 5:05 a.m. Beijing time the next day.

Related Topics

China Dubai Yinchuan Beijing Airport P

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with s ..

Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with session on sustainable developm ..

12 minutes ago
 SC declares 2023 Review Act unconstitutional

SC declares 2023 Review Act unconstitutional

1 hour ago
 DEWA qualifies youth to achieve sustainable develo ..

DEWA qualifies youth to achieve sustainable development and bright and green fut ..

1 hour ago
 PSX rises as MSCI adds stocks to Frontier Market I ..

PSX rises as MSCI adds stocks to Frontier Market Index

2 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets w ..

COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets with Prime Minister, leaders of ..

3 hours ago
 ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 ..

ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 2023

3 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climat ..

COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climate literacy education for globa ..

3 hours ago
 Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition ..

Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition of ‘Young Arab Pioneers’

3 hours ago
 SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPE ..

SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPEC

4 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of electi ..

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of elections: PM Shehbaz

5 hours ago
 Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific an ..

Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific and knowledge field in the Arab ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous