Yinchuan-Dubai direct flights to resume in August

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :A direct flight route linking Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, and Dubai will resume on Aug. 27, according to the China West Airport Group.

This is the first international long-haul route to be resumed at the Yinchuan Hedong International Airport after China optimized its COVID-19 response measures.

Operated by Sichuan Airlines, the air service will run once a week on Sundays.

The outbound flight will leave Yinchuan at 11:40 a.m. Beijing time and arrive in Dubai at 3:55 p.m. local time. The return flight will depart Dubai at 6:00 p.m. local time and arrive in Yinchuan at 5:05 a.m. Beijing time the next day.