Govt. committed to promote IT sector: Shaza

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima said that technology has a very important role in every field as no section can progress without technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima said that technology has a very important role in every field as no section can progress without technology.

She was addressing the HBL P@SHA CXO Meetup here on Monday. Shaza Fatima noted that information technology has a pivotal role in the economic uplift of the country.

She said that the government is committed to the promotion of the IT sector.

She said that Pakistan has a young, tech-savvy population, a dynamic startup ecosystem, and a growing appetite for digital solutions. By harnessing the power of digital transformation, we can unlock immense potential for a robust digital economy and create new jobs, foster innovation, and attract foreign investment.

She emphasized the need of joint efforts for an increase in IT exports. She said that the Ministry of IT has set the target of taking IT exports to 25 billion dollars.

Under the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, private sector is being fully facilitated, she added.

She said that issues of IT industry will be resolved.

Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima said that the digitalization process has started in the country and the government is committed for digitalization in the country.

She said that collaborative efforts are needed to build a digital future that is inclusive, sustainable, and secure.

Shaza Fatima said that under the Prime Minister's National Digitalization Plan economy, governance and society are being digitalised.

She said that we can create more transparent and efficient government by leveraging e-government solutions.

Additional Secretary (Incharge), MoITT Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood, and Chairman P@SHA Mohammad Zohaib Khan also addressed the ceremony/Ends