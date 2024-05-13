Open Menu

Govt. Committed To Promote IT Sector: Shaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 11:29 PM

Govt. committed to promote IT sector: Shaza

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima said that technology has a very important role in every field as no section can progress without technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima said that technology has a very important role in every field as no section can progress without technology.

She was addressing the HBL P@SHA CXO Meetup here on Monday. Shaza Fatima noted that information technology has a pivotal role in the economic uplift of the country.

She said that the government is committed to the promotion of the IT sector.

She said that Pakistan has a young, tech-savvy population, a dynamic startup ecosystem, and a growing appetite for digital solutions. By harnessing the power of digital transformation, we can unlock immense potential for a robust digital economy and create new jobs, foster innovation, and attract foreign investment.

She emphasized the need of joint efforts for an increase in IT exports. She said that the Ministry of IT has set the target of taking IT exports to 25 billion dollars.

Under the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, private sector is being fully facilitated, she added.

She said that issues of IT industry will be resolved.

Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima said that the digitalization process has started in the country and the government is committed for digitalization in the country.

She said that collaborative efforts are needed to build a digital future that is inclusive, sustainable, and secure.

Shaza Fatima said that under the Prime Minister's National Digitalization Plan economy, governance and society are being digitalised.

She said that we can create more transparent and efficient government by leveraging e-government solutions.

Additional Secretary (Incharge), MoITT Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood, and Chairman P@SHA Mohammad Zohaib Khan also addressed the ceremony/Ends

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Exports Young Progress Zohaib Khan Government Industry Habib Bank Limited Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘s ..

Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’

28 minutes ago
 Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid ..

Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil

39 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

39 minutes ago
 ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on ..

ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats

49 minutes ago
 N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-see ..

N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda

49 minutes ago
 UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls f ..

UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls for probe

50 minutes ago
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GP ..

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GPT-4o

50 minutes ago
 22 people still missing as S.Africa building colla ..

22 people still missing as S.Africa building collapse death toll rises

59 minutes ago
 Dazzling auroras fade from skies as sunspot turns ..

Dazzling auroras fade from skies as sunspot turns away

59 minutes ago
 Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liqu ..

Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liquor

1 hour ago
 Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender

Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender

1 hour ago
 New province to enhance development process in Sar ..

New province to enhance development process in Saraiki belt: Kundi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan