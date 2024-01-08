Open Menu

08 Illegal Arm Holders Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2024 | 04:50 PM

08 illegal arm holders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Police have arrested eight illegal armholders and recovered arms, and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, Rawat police held five illegal arms holders, Abdullah, Arif, Faizan, Osama and Israr and recovered 05 pistols 30 bores from their possession.

Similarly, Naseerabad police arrested Sagar and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody and 01 pistol 30 bore was recovered from Shamsur Rahman.

While Saddar Wah police recovered 01 pistol 30 bores from Ariz Shah.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action will be taken against those involved in carrying illegal weapons.

