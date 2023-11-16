1 killed, two injured after car runs over pedestrians

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) A car rammed into pedestrians in Mirpur Khas on Thursday, killing at least one person and injuring two others.

According to rescue sources, the accident took place on Khairu Road in the Mirpur Khas area, where a speeding car hit the pedestrians, as a result of which a young boy died on the spot and two people were injured, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to the hospital.

According to police, the car driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.