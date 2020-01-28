11 die many other injured after fire erupts in private factory

At least 11 persons have burnt to death and many other have been injured after fire erupted in factory in Ferozewala

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th January, 2020) At least 11 persons have burnt to death and many other have been injured after fire erupted in factory in Ferozewala.According to media reports, fire erupted in a private dining factory near imamia colony in Ferozewala and in a result 11 persons including a woman and 2 children died while many other got injured.

Condition of many injured persons is stated to be critical therefore more deaths are likely.One building in factory was completely destroyed while adjoining house walls and roof also fell down and adjoining houses have been evacuated due to security measures.Due to high intensity of fire relief activities have faced difficulties while after many hours of hard work fire was extinguished.According to initial report fire erupted due to cylinder explosion.