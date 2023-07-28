11,333 cops to perform security duty on 10th Muharram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :As many as 11,333 policemen including 6 SPs, 34 SDPOs, 83 SHOs, 216 upper subordinates and policewomen would perform security duty on Ashura day in the provincial capital.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that foolproof security cover would be provided to 378 Majalis, 20 licensed and 59 non-licensed mourning processions on 10th Muharram.

He said that a continuous monitoring of the processions routes would be ensured through CCTV cameras.

The CCPO said that ban on pillion riding would be ensured on youm-e-Ashura.

He informed that mobile phone service would be suspended on the central procession route for special timings.

The CCPO directed the police to ensure smooth movement of processions with the help of district administration in case of rain.

He said that Dolphin squad and PRU (Police Response Unit) wouldcontinuously patrol in and around the procession routes.