12 Sites Set Up In District To Provide Installments Under BISP

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 01:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The district administration has established 12 places under the "Unconditional Cash Transfer Programme" by the management of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to provide installments of Rs 10,500 to registered

women.

In addition, assistant commissioners will be focal person to provide administrative support to the BISP.

A spokesperson for the district administration on Thursday said that lady police had been deployed besides sitting arrangements for women at camp-sites. Meanwhile, necessary directions have been issued to departments concerned for installation of walk through gates, rescue and firefighting arrangements, medical camps, cleanliness arrangements etc at the sites.

The sites have been set up at sports Complex Ghulam MUhammadabad, Crescent Sports Complex Sheikhupura Road, Sahulat Bazaar Dijkot, Chak 61-JB Ada Nadwala Bungalow, Municipal Committee Office and, Municipal library near AC Office, Jaranwala, Tehsil Sports Complex and Municipal Committee Office Chak Jhumra, Municipal Committee Office and Government Post Graduate College near General Bus Stand, Samundri, Old Sports Complex Building at Canal Road at Tandlianwala and Bungalow/Rest House of Irrigation Department at Mamu Kanjan.

