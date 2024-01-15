Open Menu

2 Killed As Several Vehicles Collided In Kamalia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 11:30 AM

2 killed as several vehicles collided in Kamalia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) At least two people, including a woman, were killed and several others injured when several vehicles collided in a huge pile-up near Kamalia town of Toba Tek Singh district of Punjab on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the collision occurred due to very low visibility due to dense fog in Punjab, as a result of which two people lost their lives on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Rescue 1122 personnel reached the spot and shifted the bodies of the injured to the nearby hospital.

Punjab Chief Minister expressed grief over the tragic incident and sought a report from the authorities concerned.

