2 Killed As Several Vehicles Collided In Kamalia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) At least two people, including a woman, were killed and several others injured when several vehicles collided in a huge pile-up near Kamalia town of Toba Tek Singh district of Punjab on Monday.
According to Rescue 1122, the collision occurred due to very low visibility due to dense fog in Punjab, as a result of which two people lost their lives on the spot, a private news channel reported.
Rescue 1122 personnel reached the spot and shifted the bodies of the injured to the nearby hospital.
Punjab Chief Minister expressed grief over the tragic incident and sought a report from the authorities concerned.
Recent Stories
ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Solangi categorically says elections to be held on February 84 minutes ago
-
ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution7 minutes ago
-
Quetta Safe City Project to inaugurate officially by end of January34 minutes ago
-
32 suspects held during search, strike operations1 hour ago
-
NASTP park aims to transform country into Knowledge economy, create jobs: DG1 hour ago
-
Primary schools reopened after winter break with normal timings2 hours ago
-
3 bogies of Shalimar Express train derails in Karachi2 hours ago
-
ECP summons candidate accused of harassing RO, DRO12 hours ago
-
Kashmir Council [ EU] Chief A R Syed lauded for having been crowned with human rights award12 hours ago
-
Man commits suicide over domestic issue12 hours ago
-
JSMU played significant role in protection against diseases: Governor12 hours ago
-
Crackdown continues; eateries, hotel finned12 hours ago