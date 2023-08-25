Open Menu

20 Students Of GCWUF Complete Internship

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2023 | 05:57 PM

Under the Young Islamic Banking Professionals Programme of the State Bank of Pakistan, 20 female students of GCWUF were provided with an internship of six weeks in MCB Islamic Banking

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ):Under the Young Islamic Banking Professionals Programme of the State Bank of Pakistan, 20 female students of GCWUF were provided with an internship of six weeks in MCB Islamic Banking.

The internship closing ceremony was held at MCB Islamic Banking here on Friday. Chief Manager, State Bank of Pakistan, Faisalabad branch, Waqas Kashif Bajwa, Senior Deputy Chief Manager Muhammad Akbar, MCB Islamic Banking team, Ali Kamran, Director Students Affairs Dr. Asma Aziz and Dr. Syeda Samina Tahera from Government College Women University participated in the event.

Director Students Affairs Dr. Asma Aziz thanked Chief Manager Waqas Kashif Bajwa and his team on behalf of Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Zal Huma Nazli and said that it was a great honour for GCWUF that in Faisalabad, only the female students of GCWF were provided with an internship opportunity in the banking sector.

The students belong to BS Islamic banking, commerce, business administration, statistics and economics departments.

On completion of the internship period, the students were awarded with certificates and Rs 10,000 honorarium.

The management of MCB Islamic Banking also promised to provide job opportunities to the GCWUF students in MCB on completion of BS degree in future.

