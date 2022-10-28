21 criminals held, contraband seized

Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 21 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 21 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 8 drug pushers and recovered 0.

9 kg hashish and 134 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 7 gamblers and recovered Rs.3,640 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 6 persons and recovered 6 pistols and a number of bullets from them.