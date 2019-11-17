UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2200 Kites Confiscated In Police Raid

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 08:10 PM

2200 Kites confiscated in police raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Police carried out operation and confiscated 2200 kites, 15 strings rolls and arrested two kite sellers here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Saddar Wah police raided and confiscated 2200 kites, 15 strings rolls and material used for kite flying while arrested two kite sellers identified as Latif Ali Shah and Zulfiqar Ahmed.

City Police Officer CPO Capt ® Muhammad Faisal Rana said strict action would be taken against the Kite flying and said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

He made it clear that ban of kite flying strictly implemented.

He said Station House Officer (SHO) would be responsible of kite flying in their beats.

Related Topics

Police Saddar Sunday

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi hosts conference on combatting crime and ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives leaders of aviation ind ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Future Accelerators to pick new cohort of in ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Police earn over AED13.49 million from pub ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP, Ajman DED agree on enhancing electronic con ..

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Khalifa approves composition of UAE Nat ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.