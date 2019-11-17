2200 Kites confiscated in police raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Police carried out operation and confiscated 2200 kites, 15 strings rolls and arrested two kite sellers here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Saddar Wah police raided and confiscated 2200 kites, 15 strings rolls and material used for kite flying while arrested two kite sellers identified as Latif Ali Shah and Zulfiqar Ahmed.

City Police Officer CPO Capt ® Muhammad Faisal Rana said strict action would be taken against the Kite flying and said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

He made it clear that ban of kite flying strictly implemented.

He said Station House Officer (SHO) would be responsible of kite flying in their beats.