225 Candidates Appear In PHP Promotional Test

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2024 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) promotional examination 'list A' was held in which as many as 225 candidates participated

The promotional test was held at Degree College Shah Rukn-e-Alam in which 80 candidates including 78 constables and two driver constables passed the written test.

The parade test and interview of the passed candidates was done and monitoring of all stages was made by SP Patrolling Huma Naseeb and promotion committee members DSP Rana Muhammad Zaheer Babar, DSP Azhar Gul and DSP Muhammad Tahir Watoo.

SP Huma Naseeb said that the departmental promotion played an important role in increasing the capacity and highlighting the abilities of the police personnel.

Promotion List A test was conducted on 100 percent merit basis and police personnel should make hard work, honesty, dedication and competence their motto.

