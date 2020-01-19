3 arrested, 4kg drug recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three notorious drug peddlers including a woman after recovery of more than four kg drug from their possession here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Bani Police arrested Mukhdom alias Papu with his wife Rubina and Qasier Mehmood and recovered four kg drug from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases under the relevant act against all of them while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of the police adding that drugs business must be discouraged. He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in this illegal activity.