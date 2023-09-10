43rd death anniversary of classical singer Ustad Manzoor Ali Khan observed

TANDO ADAM (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :The 43rd death anniversary of eminent classical singer and Pride of Performance Ustad Manzoor Ali Khan observed in Tando Adam on Sunday.

Ustad Manzoor Ali Khan born in 1922 at Shikarpur, Sindh, in family of classical singer Jamalo Khan who hailed from classical singer family Gawalior Gharana.

He took musical lessons from his father, Ustad Jamalo Khan and Ustad Seendo Khan and later he sung along them at musical concerts, princely courts and festivals and achieved applause.

Music critics acknowledge Ustad Manzoor Ali Khan as one of the great scholars of classical music, who made various compositions of Indian and local classical and semi-classical music.

He also composed and sung Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai's poetry in all forms. He taught many young aspiring Sindhi students the art of classical singing and by his efforts, he revolutionized the Sindhi classical music.

Ustad had also performed at Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation and Pakistan Television while many cassette companies have released volumes of his programmes. He died on September 9, 1980.

Meanwhile Intellectuals Scholars, writers and singers termed Ustad Manzoor Ali Khan as Great Singing maestro of century and demanded to include his precious singing work in the curriculum besides ensuring financial assistance of the celebrities who have dedicated their whole life to singing.