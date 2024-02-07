4497 police personnel Deputes In 728 Polling Stations Of Ghotki Distts
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Over 4497 police personnel have been deputed to 728 polling stations for security purposes in District Ghotki.
According to details, "207 polling stations have been declared very sensitive, 261 sensitive, while the remaining 260 polling stations have been declared normal.
"CCTV cameras have been stalled in designated places; the Command and Control Room has been established in Police Lines, while a special control room has also been set up in the Police Headquarters in Ghotki."
The Bomb Disposal Unit and Special Branch personnel would also perform duty on Election Day, and Rangers have also been assigned duties to avert any untoward incidents.
The district police said that the egress and ingress points of the district would be monitored, and all the resources would be used to conduct polling as per the code of conduct issued by the election commission.
