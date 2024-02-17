Open Menu

4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Gilgit-Baltistan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck various parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, particularly the Ghizer district, sending tremors through the region earlier on Saturday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) the epicenter of the quake was along the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, with a depth of 102 kilometers, causing tremors across the bordering areas.

Fortunately, no major damage or casualties have been reported as of now, bringing a sense of relief to the affected communities, a private news channel reported.

Authorities are actively monitoring the situation, ensuring a swift and coordinated response to any developments.

