Open Menu

4500 Hoarded Sugar Bags Recovered From Tehsil Kamalia

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2023 | 10:25 PM

4500 hoarded sugar bags recovered from Tehsil Kamalia

District administration conducted raid operations on Monday against hoarders of Tehsil Kamlia and confiscated illegally stored sugar and sealed the warehouse

Toba Tek Singh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) District administration conducted raid operations on Monday against hoarders of Tehsil Kamlia and confiscated illegally stored sugar and sealed the warehouse.

According to DC office, the said operation was conducted on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Naeem Sindhu and Assistant Commissioner Ghazala Yasin.

Tehsildar Gulzar Randhawa raided a warehouse owned by Shahid Nadeem of in Mahalla Bilalganj Tehsil Kamalia.

While crack down 4500 bags of illegally stored sugar were recovered and the warehouse was sealed.

APP/nmj

Related Topics

Kamalia

Recent Stories

PTF decides to upscale police in merged districts

PTF decides to upscale police in merged districts

4 minutes ago
 DC pays surprise visit to Govt Boys School in Gand ..

DC pays surprise visit to Govt Boys School in Gandawa

9 minutes ago
 One killed, one injured in road accident

One killed, one injured in road accident

9 minutes ago
 Locals helping undocumented immigrants will be dea ..

Locals helping undocumented immigrants will be dealt with iron hand: Caretaker I ..

9 minutes ago
 Provincial Caretaker Minister of Excise and Small ..

Provincial Caretaker Minister of Excise and Small Industries Prince Ahmed Ali Ah ..

9 minutes ago
 World lone Ghandhara art museum at Peshawar impres ..

World lone Ghandhara art museum at Peshawar impresses Russian ambassador

12 minutes ago
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar brief ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar briefed on academic activities in L ..

12 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates Turkish ..

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates Turkish First Lady on 100th anniversar ..

30 minutes ago
 Amir Mir condoles death of film director Hassan As ..

Amir Mir condoles death of film director Hassan Askari

9 minutes ago
 PCB forms committee to look into conflict of inter ..

PCB forms committee to look into conflict of interest allegations

12 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hassan ..

Caretaker Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hassan Fawad for Privatization holds ..

4 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to sow approved wheat varieties

Farmers advised to sow approved wheat varieties

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan