4500 hoarded sugar bags recovered from Tehsil Kamalia

Toba Tek Singh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) District administration conducted raid operations on Monday against hoarders of Tehsil Kamlia and confiscated illegally stored sugar and sealed the warehouse.

According to DC office, the said operation was conducted on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Naeem Sindhu and Assistant Commissioner Ghazala Yasin.

Tehsildar Gulzar Randhawa raided a warehouse owned by Shahid Nadeem of in Mahalla Bilalganj Tehsil Kamalia.

While crack down 4500 bags of illegally stored sugar were recovered and the warehouse was sealed.

